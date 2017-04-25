Although the cart was designed as an introduction to the Okinawan taco bowl, the ramen Richi's introduced last September may be the real reason to return. The cart serves only white (shiro) and red (aka) tonkotsu pork bone broths—the difference being the addition of chili oil. In those generous $8 bowls, the eggs are soy-dipped and flavorful, the noodles are medium thickness and al dente, and the broth is salty, sweet and viscous with fatty depth. The chashyu is a weak point—a little chewy—but the aka broth is nonetheless a delicious treasure, a lovely pink-red depth charge brimming with chili-oil heat.