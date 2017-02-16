The Hollywood district's eponymous theater has long been a favorite of Portland's film aficionados. Under the thoughtful hand of their head programmer Dan Halsted, they've been bringing rare Kung-Fu, grindhouse classics and big name hits to Sandy boulevard. But starting at 5 pm on Thursday, February 23, you'll be able to take a little slice of Hollywood all the way to PDX.
A new 17 seat microcinema is opening in the C concourse of the Portland International Airport.
The new theater will play a rotating, hourlong collection of short films from filmmakers based in the Northwest. Programs will include documentaries, music videos, animation and short fiction.
The theater's inaugural program includes a new short from Kirk Kelley of Portland's HouseSpecial animation studio based on Portland lounge-pop outfit Pink Martini, A music video from St. Johns rapper Mic Capes and a stop motion animated story about falling for a circus contortionist from Chel White. Programs will rotate quarterly.
In addition to their shorts program, the microcinema will collaborate to develop original content with the theater. The Hollywood is also planning to use the venue for live performances and special events.
Filmmakers interested in having their work considered for the theater's programming can submit it to the Hollywood Theatre through Film Freeway.
