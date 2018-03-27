Stull Meyers has already worked with some of the city's most compelling artists who operate outside commercial galleries, like Sidony O'Neal and the Nat Turner Project. Freelancing has also allowed Stull Meyers to develop an unconventional approach to curating. "I don't always see an artist with a finished body of work that I'm like, 'I want to show that,'" she says. "But I've gotten to know [the artist] well enough that I'm able to sort of know their mind and know things that they want to make if they end up having the time and the resources."