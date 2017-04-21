To get you caught up: Last November, Disjecta's board of directors announced it had asked Suereth to leave the organization Dec. 31. In mid-January, Suereth sent out a foreboding mass email in which he warned that "we should all be worried" about Disjecta's future. He claimed he had been squeezed out of his position "under the thumb of an overeager board," and that "only in the weird world of nonprofits would a group that invests 1 percent in a business feel empowered to upend a flourishing entity and remove the founding director without cause."