On Friday, Revolution Hall hosted the Cultivation Classic, the biggest organic cannabis festival around. The event, co-produced by Willamette Week and Portland dispensary Farma, focuses on ethically-grown flower that's totally free of pesticides and mineral salt fertilizers.
In addition to speakers like Dr. Adie Poe, whose research shows that cannabis is the best way to combat the opioid epidemic, the event hosts what is likely the world's largest competition of flowers required to meet standards equivalent to organic certification. Nearly 100 flowers were entered (read about one man's failed quest to sample them all) judged by experts from the Oregon cannabis scene.
Here are the winners…
CBD OUTDOOR
Winner: Alter Farms, Cherry Wine
Second Place: Siskiyou Sungrown Farm, Z7
CBD INDOOR
Winner: Yerba Buena, Corazon
Second Place: Cascade High, Steven Hawking
CBD GREENHOUSE
Winner: Cheshire Kind, Cannatonic
Second Place: Cheshire Kind, AC/DC
1:1 OUTDOOR
Winner: sofresh farms, Critical Cure
Second Place: Siskiyou Sungrown Farm, HarleyWreck
1:1 INDOOR
Winner: East Wind Cannabis, CBD Critical Mass
Second Place: Gaia's Ganja Garden, Kush Med
1:1 GREENHOUSE
Winner: Toro Ma, CBDiesel
No Second Place: Only one entry
THC OUTDOOR
Winner: One Family Farms, Blueberry
Second Place: High Valley Organics, Purple Hindu Kush
THC INDOOR
Winner: Ten Four Farms, Sour Tangie
Runner Up: Bull Run Craft Cannabis, Golden Cobra
Winner: Cannassentials, Guava Chem
Runner Up: Cannassentials, Bubblegum
