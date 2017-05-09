Obviously opioids are pain relievers. The vast majority of pain relievers, opioids, are prescribed by a family care physician — your neighborhood doctor — because that's who a vast majority of people go to when they have something wrong. Pain is an incredibly ubiquitous experience. Every man, woman and child on this planet is going to experience severe or chronic pain at some point in their life. In fact, right now anywhere between 30 and 40 percent of this country, at this very moment, is experiencing pain. The easiest solution we have at the moment, is to write a prescription. Family doctors are pressed for time. They have on average 13 minutes with each patient. There's just not enough time and not enough education on the family physician's part to devote to accurately and sustainably treating that pain. Doctors only get about 10 hours of training on pain relief and pain management. Veterinarians in this country get 50 hours of pain training. There's this severe problem where doctors just don't know how to deal with pain, so they write a prescription. They don't have the time to do anything else. That's at least one contributor to this huge epidemic we have.