Let's drop the pretension here—A hundred bucks gets you a Hitachi Magic Wand cordless vibrator and a bottle of lube. I'm no expert on vibrators, but the Hitachi Magic Wand is seen as something like the industry standard, which is why it's been around for a good 30 years now, and from what I've heard, it's supposed to be extremely good. Vibators can run well into the several hundred dollar price range, so in my limited experience, this seems like a stellar deal for you or early Valentine's Day gift for your girlfriend/wife/partner.