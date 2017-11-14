The way you hold it between two fingers, it's effortless to control the intensity; to pull away for a second to let the tension simmer and develop a rhythm that feels good. I kind of forgot it was there in my hand, because it's lightweight and you are able to just naturally move your hand around to hit your desired spots. The Fin is different because usually you (or your partner) are holding something that is touching you. There's a separation between what you're touching and what you're feeling. When wearing the Fin, I still felt like I was touching myself, and I still felt my partner's touch when he held it. There's just pleasant vibrations added to the mix and your hand doesn't have to work so hard.