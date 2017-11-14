Vibrators are great. Shopping for vibrators is awful.
Whether in person or online, you are faced with an overwhelming selection of gyrating, hot pink, dolphin-topped, silicone monstrosities that appeal to a very specific demographic of people. But every woman should have one. Whether solo or with a partner, it's like a magic round of those speed-boost mushrooms in Mario Kart: boom, orgasm in a minute.
The first time I went online for a vibrator, I was so uncomfortable looking through the hundreds of bizarre-shaped options that I rushed without reading the dimensions, and a 9-inch, pink gelatin-looking thing arrived at my doorstep a week later. It didn't last long on my night stand, and partly because it was so visually intimidating. But my hands do get tired at times, as do my partner's.
"Taking too long is the worst," say Alex Fine and Janet Lieberman, the women behind the Brooklyn-based sex-toy company, Dame Products, in their extremely stylish and instructional video (below). Lots of us need a little extra oomph to climax in time with our partner, and a vibrator makes it easy and fun to level the playing field. But Fine and Lieberman saw a need for a total overhaul of the familiar vibrator aesthetic in order to really make a difference in the quality of people's sex lives. Bolstered by a Masters in clinical psychology from Columbia and a degree in mechanical engineering from MIT, the two friends founded Dame Products in 2014. This past year, they revealed the Fin: the aesthetically-subtle bullet vibrator we've all been waiting for.
I say we because I'm talking to everyone who wants a happy vagina and everyone who likes to make vaginas happy. This is not just a solid clitoral vibrator; this is the perfect, low-pressure accoutrement that a partner can wear on their hand to build upon what he or she is already doing.
At a size somewhere in between a tangerine and an Eos lip balm, the ergonomic shape rests between two fingers, with a detachable tether to secure if necessary. It's made of medical-grade silicone, water-resistant, and the USB charger means no cords in bed and no risk of running out of batteries.
The way you hold it between two fingers, it's effortless to control the intensity; to pull away for a second to let the tension simmer and develop a rhythm that feels good. I kind of forgot it was there in my hand, because it's lightweight and you are able to just naturally move your hand around to hit your desired spots. The Fin is different because usually you (or your partner) are holding something that is touching you. There's a separation between what you're touching and what you're feeling. When wearing the Fin, I still felt like I was touching myself, and I still felt my partner's touch when he held it. There's just pleasant vibrations added to the mix and your hand doesn't have to work so hard.
Dame is known from their other vibrator, the Eva, the first hands-free vibrator made for a couple, which stays in place no matter what else is going on. But the Fin is a versatile option that is still essentially hands-free and a very discreet size. The nervousness I felt buying something I'd want to hide under my bed, the anxiety about asking my partner to use something awkward and cumbersome…the simple effectiveness of the Fin replaces that stress with additional pleasure and intimacy.
