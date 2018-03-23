Among flowers blooming, seeing the sun past 6 pm, and feeling a breeze around our ankles again, one of spring's most pleasant boons is sales on sales. For us in the blustery NW, we can stock up on several years' worth of wardrobe staples with one sale on winter clothing.
If you want vintage Levis, go to a local boutique. Today there are some major steals on pants, leggings and more. Here is our roundup of some of the best deals on bottoms in my favorite clearance season.
I love a versatile pair of black pants with a higher-sitting waistline that simultaneously make any t-shirt look stylish and give me room to eat an enormous meal. As someone who lives in jeans and sneakers, this is a $31 upgrade that will prove more comfortable at work or on the weekends.
The coolest, most-thoughtfully made line of closet fundamentals is featuring these timeless slouchy pants (regularly $120) for $96. Or $84, your choice. The 100% wool is spun in Italy and wrinkle-resistant, with a looser, menswear-inspired fit.
If you need to re-up on this essential item, why not pay fast fashion prices for a designer garment. Regularly $50, these bad boys are only $17.17 right now. Get em while you can.
A pair of velour joggers may be the apex of comfort and street style. The higher waist will look great with a crop top or a tee tucked in, and the flattering burgundy color makes it easy for those of us with primarily black wardrobes to have a little fun this spring. Grab them for $11 today.
These pants flatter every figure, and come in a houndstooth pattern along with this black pair. The straight-cut legs have seams down the front that give it a slacks vibe, and the jersey material has just enough stiffness for a stylish shape with most tops. $19.99.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and online shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
