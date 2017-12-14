The atmosphere



You know how I mentioned that the lights were dimmed at the original Santaland? That was part of its charm. Santaland was no sterile, fluorescent Lloyd Center Christmas—it had a shadowy, slightly grungy vibe that gave it character. Which is exactly what OHS’ Santaland needs. The museum was right to give the exhibit a place of honor—it’s one of the first things you see when you enter the building—but the lights are too bright and those elves and the Christmas tree feel a little too tightly packed together. The whole thing should be moved deeper into the museum and into a larger, darker space if they want to recreate the original giant-toy-filled-cave vibe. Rating: Eh.