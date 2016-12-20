Macy's Santaland Brought Back its Wonderful Kiddie Train (Sorta)

I first saw that monorail in 1993 when I was 2 years old, back when our city's Santaland was a funky cavern of wonderment on the 10th floor of the Meier & Frank building. In those days, it was in a vast, dim room, and Santa held court from a throne above Pioneer Courthouse Square. I remember sitting on his lap, and asking him for an Arthur the Aardvark toy.