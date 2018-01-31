1. Have a cup of tea in the dining room and look at the trees outside for twenty minutes.

2. Organize my coupons. Debate on whether it's worth it to spend $25 at a fancy co-op just to save $5.

3. Laugh joyously.

4. Twirl around my living room. I usually do this to music.

5. Water my one plant.

6. Sit on a mat stretching and looking at my phone. Later tweet that I "did over an hour of yoga."

7. Eat a blood orange. They're one of my favorite fruits and the season is well underway. I'm gonna enjoy them while they're here.

8. Scroll through movies on Hulu, get frustrated and put Mysteries at the Museum on for the rest of the night.

9. Feel kinda bad that I spent so much time fucking around, donate to a friend's Gofundme to alleviate the guilt.