Accepting the award onstage, bassist Zach Carothers seemed simultaneously shellshocked, nonplussed and maybe a little stoned. "We grew up in a small town in Alaska, this is crazy for us," Carothers said, "our heroes were dog-mushers." He then shouted out the indigenous people of his home state, bigged-up the Trail Blazers and concluded with a casual "Hail Satan." Singer John Gourley, meanwhile, stood in the back and mimed wiping his ass with the statuette.