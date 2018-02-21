Whatever that open-source, gender neutral culture was in Portland, though it didn't prepare me for the East Coast. I expected that to be normal. And so it changed the way that I navigated the Northeast, and I think the way I navigated music in general. To try to make it a commodity already seemed foreign to me because of my experience in Portland. I felt like in Portland as soon as you announced you wanted to do music, everybody was a resource. Maybe because I was walking into an educational environment that was really expensive, and most of the teachers were wrapped up in that environment, it was expected that if you wanted information you had to pay for it. And that was really the biggest culture shock. The second culture shock was to hear teachers and colleagues just calling out the fact that I was a girl all the time—I was like, "You guys have never seen a woman before?"