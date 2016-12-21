But it's local artists who will be hit the hardest. Two decades ago, there wasn't a place in Portland where you could find top-level jazz six nights a week. Performances by Brown and local mainstays like organist Louis Pain, trumpeter Thara Memory, and blues musicians like Curtis Salgado quickly built the club into the finest of its kind in Portland since the '60s, when jazz was so prominent in the Albina neighborhood it was known as Jumptown. Within six months of opening, Jimmy Mak's was profitable. Finally, it felt like the best jazz musicians in town had a home.