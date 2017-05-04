Voters appear not to be particularly engaged with the upcoming May 16 election.
Multnomah County elections figures show that fewer than 7 percent of ballots have been returned through Wednesday, May 3.
Participation in May elections in off years is highly variable.
In May 2015, turnout was only 17.56 percent, a reflection of a ballot without any large or controversial measure.
In May 2013, in contrast, 42.21 percent of voters turned in ballots because of a fluoridation measure on that year's ballot (fluoridation failed by a 60 percent to 40 percent margin).
Ballots must be received by 8 pm on May 16 to be counted.
