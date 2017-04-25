We've watched board members in recent years make bold claims prior to their election, only to fall meekly in line with district leadership because they simply lack knowledge of PPS and its schools. That's where we'll give Bailey a narrow edge in the race to succeed board member Pam Knowles: His breadth of knowledge and familiarity with schools here and in Clark County, Wash., which he advises in his day job, make him a better choice. And although endorsements from interest groups don't always mean much in board races, Bailey managed to get the nod of two education groups who agree on almost nothing: the Portland Association of Teachers and Stand for Children. We'll join them.