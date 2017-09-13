The Multnomah County Search and Rescue team, which covers the Gorge from just east of Eagle Creek to the Gorge's end in Troutdale, has seen a similar increase, from 40 missions in 2014 to 63 last year, an increase of 58 percent.

Steve Kruger, a former Oregon State Parks ranger who worked in the Gorge from 2014 to 2016, says visitors who do foolish things in the area are nothing new—there are just more of them now.