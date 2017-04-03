The clip, a version of which was posted to Twitter on March 29, shows a small crowd gathered outside the Portland Building. A middle-aged white man in a gray blazer, apparently the alleged victim in the police complaint against Schaefer, is seen arguing with a woman in a maroon beanie. The woman is saying, "I'm a 60-year-old woman…asshole." Someone or someones' hands can be seen on the man's chest, and tugging on the lapel of his jacket, but, because of the camera angle, it's hard to say whose.