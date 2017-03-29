Protesters decrying the police shooting of teenager Quanice Hayes returned today to what has become a weekly siege of Portland City Hall. This time, Mayor Ted Wheeler locked them out.
As reported by The Oregonian, Wheeler limited access to the afternoon meeting of City Council after demonstrators scuffled with at least one passerby in the entrance of the Portland Building, where council meetings are being held. Wheeler offered admission to the meeting via paper tickets.
Video by Mike Bivins.
Police arrested at least two people in downtown streets this afternoon.
Today's protests had an edge: Hayes, a black 17-year-old shot Feb. 9 in Northeast Portland, was buried today, a week after a Multnomah County grand jury found his killing was justified.
"Say his name: Quanice Hayes!" about 100 protesters chanted along Southwest 5th Avenue.
Video taken by WW correspondent Mike Bivins shows riot police moving in to make arrests, shortly before the City Council meeting began. "All power to the people!" shouted a man in a black GI beret as he was led away by cops.
Some protesters—young and notably white—goaded police with screaming and obscenities.
As WW reported last week, nearly every Portland City Council meeting for two months has been successfully shut down by protesters of police violence and gadflies with less clear aims.
The enraged shouting began in January, after four homeless people and a stillborn infant were found dead in the streets. The violent arrests of anti-Trump protesters and the police killing of Hayes have added fuel to the rage in council chambers.
