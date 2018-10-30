While ¡Alebrijes! may have its limits, the production still nimbly straddles the obligations to authenticity owed to any brisk cultural history and the familiar rhythms fueling time-swept rom-coms. Escobar's direction manages to tease genuine chills amid ecstatic celebration of the fantastical. At its heart, though, ¡Alebrijes! is about the alebrijes—an appreciation for art's capacity to transcend the mortality of its creator. For all the Dia de los Muertos trappings, the play strives not to memorialize our ancestors so much as admire what they have wrought. Ars longa, vita brevis. Or, as Pedro likes to say, "Til death do us art."