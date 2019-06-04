Well's climax is a fantastically cruel and funny scene in which Lisa accuses her mother, who suffers from severe exhaustion, of consciously choosing to be unwell. Unfortunately, it is followed by a series of events that lend credence to one of Kron's best lines: "This avant-garde meta-theatrical thing will just bite you in your ass." While Well comes across as Kron's way of deflating her pretensions, its conclusion should have acknowledged the fact that self-deprecation is a pretentious act—a pre-emptive strike that involves humbling yourself so that you can't be humbled by others. This blind spot doesn't diminish the charms of Well, but it does hint at unexplored comedic avenues that could have armed Kron with even more satirical firepower.