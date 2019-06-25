Crimp, in other words, is attentive to misogyny, but more interested in classism. While James may not actually be rich, the appearance of wealth and power puts him in a position to torment Clair. And while Clair clearly has more money than Anna, she receives roughly the same level of respect from Mike and Liz. The scene in which Mike cheerily makes racist remarks about Italians in front of Anna is nauseating, but so is the scene where Liz says that Clair "looks like a waitress," as if there could be no greater shame.