Hillebrecht: This was prompted by a meeting in L.A. about six years ago with someone who really liked our Hapstance shorts but wanted us to make a straight horror movie with no comedy. And we were, like, why on earth would you come to us? But we racked our brains trying to figure out some concept he might like that would still have the comedic edge to satisfy us. It never went anywhere with that producer, but when somebody else wanted us to make a movie years later, the idea sprang back to mind.