One of the biggest missteps was transitioning from a fall and winter schedule to a spring and summer schedule. Implemented in 2014, the transition was an attempt to address the opera's already unstable earnings. It had the opposite effect. The opera missed out on the biggest ticket-selling seasons of the year, and revenue nosedived. Plus, the Portland Opera's focus on its resident artists program meant it neglected to bring in nationally renowned talent, something that can make even an overplayed Mozart production riveting.