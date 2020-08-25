Patrick Walsh: Our last performance of An Iliad was at [women's prison] Coffee Creek Correctional. It was amazing but, you know, very heavily male-centric. So, I started to think about giving these women stories with a strong female protagonist. How great would it be if our male audiences had the chance to empathize with a strong female heroine, which doesn't happen much in present-day literature, let alone classic drama? We're doing the West Coast premiere of a translation by Anne Carson. She's a brilliant poet and classicist and, the best part, a female, so the play is seen through that lens. There are very few widely available translations done by women, so to have that is just fantastic. The language is very modern, very urgent.

What is the message of the adaptation?