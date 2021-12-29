Get Your Reps In: You Can Still Catch “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the Big Screen

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” If you missed out on your yearly rewatch of this holiday essential, no worries—seeing good ol’ George Bailey (James Stewart) learn to appreciate his wonderful life in Bedford Falls still hits hard even after Christmas. Academy, Dec. 29-30.

Madagascar (2005)

Yes, we wrote about King Julien last week. Yes, we’re writing about him again. It’s what the royal lemur deserves. There’s still time to “move it, move it” to the Academy to see this animated animal comedy featuring the voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer, and a scene-stealing Sacha Baron Cohen. Academy, Dec. 29-30.

Escape From New York (1981)

Horror maestro John Carpenter directs Kurt Russell in this dystopian sci-fi action flick, taking place in the then-future of 1997 Manhattan, which has been converted into a maximum security prison. When the president’s plane crashes nearby, it’s up to federal prisoner Snake Plissken (Russell) to save him in exchange for his own freedom. Academy, Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

The magic begins with the first installment of the massively lucrative Harry Potter franchise. Let John Williams’ iconic musical score take you back to the golden days of when Harry was a fresh-faced 11-year-old wizard, his friends were all still alive, and J.K. Rowling wasn’t a dangerous TERF. Academy, Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

Okay, this technically isn’t a “repertory” film since it just came out, but it feels like one! Paul Thomas Anderson’s sepia-soaked coming-of-age drama follows an entrepreneurial teen (Cooper Hoffman) and his older crush (Alana Haim) as they navigate love, friendship and more in the 1970s San Fernando Valley. Screening in 70mm at Hollywood. Cinemagic, Dec. 29-Jan. 6. Hollywood, Dec. 29-Jan. 6.