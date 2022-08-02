What to Do This Week (Aug. 3-9, 2022)

SEE: The Broken Planetarium: Live! Prophets! Live!

The Broken Planetarium assembles Greek prophet Cassandra, 19th century scientist Eunice Newton Foote, Hildegard of Bingen and other female prognosticators to decry global warming via cabaret musical. Expect poetic fierceness and dark humor from a team featuring director Corrine Gaucher, writer Laura Christina Dunn, and Dunn’s acclaimed nonprofit theater company. The performance opens Thursday at Clinton Street Theater, with shows continuing through mid-August. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com/show/broken-planetarium-live-prophets-live. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Aug. 4-7 and 11-14. $25.

Broken Planetarium (Courtesy of Broken Planetarium)

VIEW: On the Ledge Opening Reception

Help Blanchet House support those experiencing homelessness and addiction by attending the nonprofit’s annual show highlighting the work of more than 30 local artists, some of whom have benefited from the organization’s treatment program, including woodworker Lucas Pattison. All pieces are based on the theme “comfort food.” Pix Pâtisserie will serve things you can actually eat—some of its last batches of macarons before closing this month. Tuck Lung Gallery, 140 NW 4th Ave., 503-241-4340, blanchethouse.org/on-the-ledge. 5-8 pm Thursday, Aug. 4.

LAUGH: Neal Brennan: Unacceptable

Neal Brennan’s one-man, full-theatrical shows have a history of selling out. His latest endeavor, Unacceptable, comes to Portland’s Revolution Hall in all its droll glory. Brennan, a correspondent for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, pairs his confessional-style comedy with the direction of artist-magician Derek DelGaudio to create the sort of secret humor sauce that has kept Brennan on the map since 1995. Expect themes of alienation and depression—only funny. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Saturday, Aug. 6. $40.

SHOP: Unique Markets Portland Summer 2022 Market

Do all of your accessories and many of your wardrobe staples come from a store known for its giant red-and-white bullseye? If so, it might be time to branch out and shop the 150 expert-curated independent retailers, emerging brands, and up-and-coming designers set to take over Veterans Memorial Coliseum with their wares this weekend. Free beverages, free shipping, a family fun zone and more await you. Veterans Memorial Coliseum Exhibit Hall, 300 N Ramsay Way, 503-235-8771, uniquemarkets.com/portland. 10 am-4 pm, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 6-7. $5 presale online, $8 at the door. $35 VIP. Kids 14 and under free.

LAUGH: Howie Mandel

Get excited—the talent behind Bobby’s World is coming to our very own region! For those of you who didn’t watch the long-running cartoon series on Fox Kids from 1990 to 1998, that would be Howie Mandel, also of America’s Got Talent, Bullsh*t the Game Show and many, many other projects over his decadeslong career. Hear his quirky comedy stylings (and possibly an explanation of his recent bizarre video post, deleted, but not before befuddling the internet) at Ilani’s Cowlitz Ballroom. Ilani Casino Resort Cowlitz Ballroom, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Wash., 877-go-ilani, ilaniresort.com. 7 pm Sunday, Aug. 7. $29-$39.

LISTEN: Opera in the Park’s 20th Anniversary Performance: Verdi’s Aida

Take a dip into the operatic canon with a performance of Verdi’s Aida, marking the 20th year of this well-loved Washington Park tradition. This year’s festivities feature the celebrated Met Opera soprano Angela Brown and Richard Zeller, an acclaimed musician and faculty member at Linfield University. Bring the fam (or not) and settle into the Rose Garden Amphitheater for a classic tale set in Egypt. Washington Park Rose Garden Amphitheater, 410 SW Kingston Ave., 971-227-2520, portland.gov/parks/arts-culture. 6 pm Sunday, Aug. 7. Free.

GO: Reusing Materials: Weaving Workshop

Summer is the perfect time to gallop over the mountains to Sisters to learn about the ancient, functional art of creating baskets from pine needles. Stick around for the Maritime Weaving Mats Workshop, which promises “great fish karma,” and thus sounds too good to pass up. Experts in their crafts, retired U.S. Marine Greg Neitzel and Charlene Virts, one of the region’s preeminent pine needle weavers, will lead sessions over three days. Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creeks Road, Sisters, 541-904-0700, roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch. 9 am-noon Tuesday-Wednesday and 9 am-2 pm Friday, Aug. 9-10 and 12. $65.