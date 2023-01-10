What to Do in Portland (January 11-17, 2023)

LISTEN: Juma, Madison Shanley and Lil Ang

Kelly’s Olympian, Portland’s third-oldest continuously operating bar and restaurant, is rumored to have hosted a speakeasy in the basement during Prohibition. Now, all the booze is aboveboard and served on the main floor, often accompanied by live music. The upcoming midweek lineup promises to be heartfelt, upbeat and eclectic. Don’t miss Boston alternative hip-hop artist Juma and two Portland crooners, Madison Shanley and Lil Ang. This event is part of Portland Music Month. Kelly’s Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669, portlandmusicmonth.org. 8 pm Wednesday, Jan. 11. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 21+.

WATCH: Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B

According to one recent count, there are 250 film versions of Sherlock Holmes, not to mention all the stage and book iterations. Few, however, portray the key characters as women, which is just one of the shifts in Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B, adapted by the brilliant Kate Hamill. Expect fast-paced fun and humor from the classic characters envisioned in a new light. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 12. $25-$98.

DRINK: Nano Beer Festival Winter Edition

Head to John’s Marketplace on Powell to sample beers, ciders and other beverages brewed by some of the area’s smallest producers, which include names you’ve probably never heard of, like Crooked Creek (St. Helens), New Ancient (Portland) and Creekside (Hillsboro). Who knows? You might help discover the next great local brand. John’s Marketplace Powell, 3560 SE Powell Blvd., 503-206-5273, nanobeerfest.com. Noon-9 pm Friday-Saturday, Jan. 13-14. $20. 21+.

LISTEN: Portland’s Folk Festival 2023

Celebrate regional folk artists by attending three days’ worth of 24 different performances at this festival, which was postponed due to COVID for the past two years. Don’t miss the genre-defying Hillstomp, a Portland duo playing on Friday, who draw from North Mississippi trance blues, Appalachia and rockabilly to fuel their energy-filled, percussion-driven repertoire that’s given depth of sound by irreverent instruments like chains, buckets and a megaphone. Other notable contributors include Glitterfox, Redray Frazier and Jessica Manalo, but you’ll have to dig into the schedule to find your picks, or just plan on attending all three days. This event is part of Portland Music Month. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 6 pm Friday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 13-15. $35 advance, $40 at the door, $90 for a three-day pass.

WATCH: My Words Are My Sword

Why pick one type of performance art when you can have them all? My Words Are My Sword combines music and drama in order to explore Blackness through word and song in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The show, written and performed by poet and actor Darius Wallace, includes some of King’s inspirational speeches, a reenactment of Frederick Douglass’ childhood, writing by Malcolm X, and Langston Hughes’ poetry. The Portland Chamber Orchestra will provide the music, composed by Brazilian-born Jasnam Daya Singh. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org/event/my-words-are-my-sword. 7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 14. $19-$44.

LISTEN: Free Pizza Records Presents: The Best Party

Doug Fir Lounge hosts some funky acts this week, like Mr. Vale’s Math Class (not an actual math class but a talented six-piece funk band), horn-driven soul, funk and world group Reb & the Good News and “earth jazz alchemists” Jay Si Proof. Despite the name of the event, it doesn’t appear there will actually be any free pizza, but Doug Fir does serve up plenty of tasty eats, including a tangy ceviche, crave-worthy jackfruit tacos, and a classic pub burger, or you can always hit up nearby pizza hot spot Dimo’s Apizza beforehand. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com/upcoming-shows. 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 14. $15. 21+.

LEARN: Adult Intro to Derby

Don’t deny it—most of us probably already have our personal roller derby name already rolling around in our brains. If you’ve got that much accomplished, why not get the rest of the skills necessary to bump elbows with the best of them? The Rose City Rollers are offering just such an opportunity with a four-week introductory course that starts Sunday, Jan. 15. Tuition includes loaner skates, pads and helmet, and a party at the end of the term. The Hangar at Oaks Park, Southeast Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, apex.rosecityrollers.com. 8-10 am Sunday, Jan. 15-Feb. 5. $150. 18+.