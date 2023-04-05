What to Do In Portland (April 5-11, 2023)

DRINK: Oregon Beer Awards

The largest drunken assemblage of local brewers takes place this week, and you can join their party if you act fast. The WW-sponsored Oregon Beer Awards is the state’s only double-blind beer tasting competition, which means whole teams of brewers show up to see who will win the coveted trophies. Champions in a dozen or so categories, like Best Bottle Shop and Best Beer Bar, which are selected by an academy of industry professionals, will also be announced. This year, there are now two ways you can watch. For the rowdiest experience, snag a seat among the brewers in the second-floor auditorium. Those tickets tend to sell out quickly, so there’s now something of an overflow area in Rev Hall’s Show Bar, which will livestream the ceremony. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 6 pm Thursday, April 6. Sold out. 21+.

WATCH: Ceremonials: A Florence + The Machine Drag Show

Using the historic Clinton Street Theater film screen as a dynamic backdrop, Ceremonials pays tribute to Florence + The Machine’s 15-year catalog through a lens of queer artistry. Longtime local drag performer Sugarpill hosts the event, where you can expect to hear the English indie rock group’s greatest hits, like “Dog Days Are Over,” but also lesser-known tracks. “Before becoming a worldwide sensation, Florence Welch performed in London drag bars,” Sugarpill says of their motivation for serving as master of ceremonies. “Her reverence for our community has intertwined her history with ours, and I can’t wait to celebrate that at the show.” Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, sugarpillpdx.com/ceremonials. 7:30 pm Friday, April 7. $15. 21+.

GO: ‘80s Video Dance Attack 18th Anniversary Party

It may seem hard to believe, but Portlanders have been sweatin’ to the oldies for nearly two decades. VJ Kittyrox will mix the greatest ‘80s-era MTV music videos for Video Dance Attack’s tribute to the Decade of Greed, which is marking its 18th anniversary. Bust out the leg warmers and Aqua Net because costumes are encouraged. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Friday, April 7. $18. 21+.

LISTEN: Sa-Roc

Sa-Roc has taken the conscious hip-hop movement to another level with her poetic and metaphysical lyrics, which touch on everything from her ancestry to revolution to feminism. Her fiery MC style has earned praise, with tastemaker Okayplayer describing Sa-Roc as “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game.” Get ready for her to burn lyrical sage in Portland with longtime DJ and collaborator Sol Messiah. The Get Down Music Venue, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B, thegetdownpdx.com. 9 pm Friday, April 7. $20.

GO: Mazot Fest

Skiing and pirates aren’t an obvious combination, but Mt. Hood Meadows has brought back its fan-favorite, buccaneer-themed fundraiser for the resort’s Snow Safety Training Program. Expect loads of barbecue and Double Mountain beers on both days of the event. Friday’s schedule includes a DJ and costume party, and Saturday is for hardcore skiers, who can run the slalom course as many times as they’d like for $5 a pop. And don’t miss the meet-and-greet with everyone’s favorite mountain employees: the Meadows Avalanche Dogs! Mt. Hood Meadows, 14040 Oregon Route 35, 503-337-2222, skihood.com. 11 am-3 pm Friday-Saturday, April 7-8. $50 for lift tickets.

WATCH: Of Mice and Men

After a long hiatus, Life in Arts Productions will present Of Mice and Men in 21Ten’s intimate 40-seat theater. The classic story about the ways in which people are labeled and discarded because of their differences has been told on page and screen, but nothing compares to seeing a live performance of the tragic tale. 21Ten Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave., 541-525-4349, life-in-arts.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 pm Sunday, April 7-22. $15.

GO: The Theater Lover’s Bash

As Portland Center Stage’s 2022-23 season prepares to come to a close, the company is thanking its patrons, donors and volunteers with this soiree. A pre-show reception will feature food by Best Baguette, Charcuterie Me and Pho Van Fresh as well as a trio of Multnomah Whiskey Library cocktails. A one-night-only performance of Back by Unpopular Demand and a dance party are scheduled to follow. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 6:30 pm Saturday, April 8. $25-$200.

GO: Bella’s Bunny Hop! 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids anymore. Bella Organic, the Sauvie Island farm best known for its fall pumpkin patch and corn maze, has started inviting the crowds out in spring. After two years of smaller kids’ egg chases, the property is letting the adults in on the action. The 21-and-over crowd will get one boozy beverage to celebrate their haul. Yes, the Easter Bunny will be on hand and, no, you’re never too old to pose with him for a photo. Bella Organic Farm, 16205 NW Gillihan Road, 503-621-9545, bellaorganic.com. Multiple times Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9. $5-$15.

EAT: Easter Champagne Brunch Cruise

If boiling an egg is about all the cooking you’re capable of, let someone else prepare your Easter meal, like Portland’s favorite floating buffet. The Portland Spirit is hosting two brunches this Sunday as it meanders across the Willamette River. The spread includes everything from eggs Benedict to French toast to carved ham along with the titular Champagne, plus mimosas and sparkling cider. You’ll need to knock back a few to handle the presence of the boat’s “Cinnabunny.” Portland Spirit Salmon Springs Dock, 1010 SW Naito Parkway, 503-224-3900, portandspirit.com. 9:30-11:30 am and 2:30-4:30 pm Sunday, April 9. $80 for adults, $40 for children, $10 for infants.