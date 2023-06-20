What to Do In Portland (June 21-27, 2023)

DRINK: New Oregon Brewery & Cidery Showcase

Need to better acquaint yourself with the state’s newest crop of craft beverage producers? This event allows you to try their beer all under one roof. The 12 brewers and cidermakers who attend have all been open for a year or less, and each will bring two beers or ciders to sample. This year’s tap takeover spills into the street, giving everyone a little more room—including the brewers, who will be on hand to explain their background and work to excite every beer nerd. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St., 971-302-6899, pdxbeerweek.com. 3-8 pm, brewers and cidermakers present 4-7 pm Thursday, June 22.

DRINK: Rye Beer Fest

Go ahead and plan to make Imperial Bottle Shop your primary beer hang this week because the venue also hosts the Rye Beer Fest, which returns to Portland Beer Week after a six-year absence. By focusing on this particular adjunct, curious drinkers can taste how wildly different rye tastes in everything from a Pilsner to a saison to an IPA. Proceeds from the event go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Multnomah, which will also have volunteers on hand to share information about free mental health resources in Portland and beyond. Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom, 3090 SE Division St., 971-302-6899, pdxbeerweek.com. 3-10 pm Friday, June 23.

DRINK & EAT: Brewers Burger Brawl

Threshold Brewing impressed the judges last year with its burger in this meat-and-condiment throwdown, which means the Montavilla business faces high expectations this time around while also acting as host. And owners Jarek and Sara Szymanski have some tough competition: chef Doug Adams and brewer Whitney Burnside of Grand Fir Brewing along with StormBreaker, Great Notion and Vice Beer—one of the newer entries in the Vancouver, Wash., market. Come hungry because these burgers may be small, but they’re very filling. Threshold Brewing & Blending, 403 SE 97th Ave., 503-477-8789, pdxbeerweek.com. 5-8 pm Friday, June 23. Burgers $6, a burger and 5-ounce beer pairing $8, VIP access $50.

LISTEN: An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001

Dre Day at the Crystal Ballroom promises to deliver a musical rendition of the rapper’s iconic second studio album, 2001, like you’ve never heard it before. A modern orchestra of bona fide Dre fans will play hits like “Still Dre” and “The Next Episode,” while a production team projects images to accompany the songs. This tribute to one of the greatest rappers and producers of all time should release a wave of millennium nostalgia, which is just what the Dr. ordered. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm Friday, June 23. $25-$45. 21+.

DRINK: McMenamins Edgefield Brewfest

The Oregon Brewers Festival won’t return to Waterfront Park this summer, but McMenamins is stepping up to help fill that void by expanding its Edgefield Brewfest. The event is now three days long, launching Friday with a picnic-style buffet dinner and a special selection of both McMenamins and guest beers. On Saturday and Sunday, the heavy drinking gets underway on the property’s concert lawn, which will feature more than 100(!) craft brews and ciders from Oregon and Washington producers. If the former poor farm’s hotel isn’t already booked, might as well spring for a room and make it a whole weekend. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale, 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com/edgefield. 6-8:30 pm Friday, noon-7 pm Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday, June 23-25. $30 for a glass and 10 tasting tokens, $90 for Friday Brewers Dinner, $110 for Friday Brewers Dinner and one day of Brewfest, $130 for Friday Brewers Dinner and two days of Brewfest.

GO: World Beat Festival

What started decades ago as simply a dream shared by two young moms has grown into a long-running Salem tradition. The World Beat Festival is a celebration of diversity that highlights the culture of a different country every year. This time around, the Philippines will be showcased, and you can expect everything from an international food court to live music to dragon boat races to a beer garden. It remains true that trips to Salem should be few and far between, but this event, held on the sprawling waterfront, is actually worth the drive to our state capital. Riverfront City Park, 200 Water St. NE, Salem, 503-581-2004, salemmulticultural.org. 5-11 pm Friday, 10 am-11 pm Saturday, 11 am-6 pm Sunday, June 23-25. $10 for adults and teens; kids 14 and under and SNAP cardholders free.

WATCH: Ten, Tiny, Talks

Portland Pride may have moved to July, but there are still plenty of events this month that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. One not to miss is Ten, Tiny, Talks, a series of 10 performances by and for Black and Indigenous queer and trans people. You can expect three days of film screenings, drag performances and a street fair, as well as an opening night red carpet ceremony, so dress to impress. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 6 pm Friday-Sunday, June 23-25. $15-$50.

WATCH: 2023 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance

When the Fertile Ground Festival of New Works announced last year it would take a “strategic hiatus” in 2023, the local art community was a bit stunned. While we wait for its return, there is fortunately a similar roundup of performances at Risk/Reward. The selected works are all in development and have never been fully staged. Each is only 20 minutes long at most, creating an experience that’s kind of like binge-watching your favorite sitcom—only here, the lines between theater, music, dance and installation are blurred beyond recognition. The Judy Theatre, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, 503-893-4739, risk-reward.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Sunday, June 23-25. Pay what you can, suggested donation $20. VIP tickets $100.

LISTEN: Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Presents Disney Pride in Concert

Any event that would piss off Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets our stamp of approval. This first-of-its-kind production by Disney Concerts, the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, and the Oregon Symphony features more than 40 songs from House of Mouse classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins. Newer hits from Frozen, Coco and Zootopia will also be performed. Video projections from the Disney film vault will accompany the music. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-226-2588, pdxgmc.org. 7 pm Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, June 24-25. $20-$65.

LISTEN: Poetry in Music 2023 Summer Festival

Chamber Music Northwest hosts its 53rd consecutive summer festival, whose title and theme this year is Poetry in Music to highlight the masterfully written verses in songs played by small instrumental ensembles. The five-week event kicks off Saturday and, during its run, features more than 70 musicians from around the globe. There are far too many performances to list here, but participating venues range from the new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton to Lincoln Recital Hall at Portland State University to the Alberta Rose Theatre. Also keep an eye out for free outdoor community concerts and pop-up events at farmers markets and other public places. Multiple locations, 503-223-3202, cmnw.org. Multiple times and days, June 24-July 29. Prices vary.

DRINK & EAT: Portland Beer and Cheese Fest

We’re still mourning the loss of downtown’s Chizu and Cheese Bar in Mount Tabor, Steve Jones’ duo of beloved dairy dens. But we can celebrate the return of the Portland Beer and Cheese Fest, which the master cheesemonger helped curate. Work your way through 10 beer and cheese pairings, plus chocolate from Xocolatl de David, Olympia Provisions charcuterie, and an exclusive new flavor of Salt & Straw (for the first couple of hundred people only, so get there early). Living Haus Beer, 628 SE Belmont St., 503-477-6792, pdxbeerweek.com. 11 am-noon VIP entry, noon-2:30 pm Session 1, 3-5 pm Session 2 Sunday, June 25. $39 general admission, $49 VIP.

DRINK: Queer Wine Fest

Come sip and savor wines from more than a dozen queer-owned producers from Oregon, Washington and California while meeting the amazing people behind them as they proudly share their stories and passion for the craft. You can take in live music while indulging in delicious food from J&F Catering, like truffle risotto, pork belly and vegan ceviche. So grab a glass of your favorite red, white, rosé or sparkling and raise a toast to Pride! Remy Wines, 17495 NE McDougall Road, Dayton, 503-864-8777, queerwinefest.com. 4-7 pm Sunday, June 25. $95 in advance online, $120 at the door.