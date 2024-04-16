What to Do in Portland (April 17-23, 2024)

SEE: Amanda Montell in Conversation With Chelsea Bieker

Amanda Montell’s latest book, The Age of Magical Overthinking, delves into the realm of “magical thinking,” which suggests that our internal thoughts can influence external events. Through a blend of cultural criticism and personal narrative, Montell examines various cognitive biases that affect our perception and decision-making processes. From the “halo effect” that shapes our views of celebrities to the “sunk cost fallacy” that keeps us in detrimental relationships, Montell offers insights into it all with wit and clarity. Montell will be joined in conversation by local author Chelsea Bieker, author of Heartbroke, winner of the 2023 California Book Awards Gold Medal for Fiction. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm Wednesday, April 17. Free.

WATCH: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, held annually in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, goes on the road to bring a selection of the year’s most compelling mountain-themed films to audiences worldwide. The festival is a highlight for adventure enthusiasts, showcasing a diverse array of films that capture the spirit of mountain adventure, the beauty of the natural world, and the challenges of environmental conservation. With over 400 films submitted each year, the festival curates a different program for each night’s unique lineup. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 7 pm Thursday–Saturday, April 18–20. $20.

HEAR: Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Sing Human/Nature: A Cascade Showcase

The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus’ a cappella ensemble, Cascade, returns in a concert celebrating the earth and our place on it. This eclectic program asks the question “What is our place in this world, and what does it mean to be human?” Themes of individuality, personal perspective, and LGBTQ+ identities offer the opportunity to explore and celebrate the diversity that defines us. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8 pm Saturday, April 20. $18–$30.

DRINK: Wild Ale Fest

To celebrate the first anniversary of its Beaverton location, John’s Marketplace hosts the Wild Ale Fest, showcasing an impressive lineup of wild ales, fruited sours, farmhouse ales, and lambics. With contributions from breweries such as Ale Apothecary, de Garde, Draper, Block 15, pFriem, and Cascade, beer lovers will have their pick of the brew litter. The festival offers both indoor and outdoor seating, and admission includes a custom keepsake tasting glass and eight drink tickets to sample a wide variety of special beers. John’s Marketplace, 3700 SW Hall Blvd., Beaverton, 503-244-2617, johnsmarketplace.com. 11 am–9 pm Saturday, April 20. $25–$35.

GO: Epic Shorts: Strange Burdens

This collection of 10-minute works submitted by Portland playwrights and performed by an ensemble cast delves into “strange burdens,” a theme inspired by the Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Tombs of Atuan. The plays are a testament to the complexity of freedom. Le Guin’s quote, “Freedom is a heavy load, a great and strange burden for the spirit to undertake,” serves as the philosophical narrative of each play. Chapel Theatre, 4107 SE Harrison St., 971-350-9675, pdxplaywrights.org/epic-shorts-2024. 12:30 and 7:30 pm Saturday, April 20. $15.

WATCH: Ten-Minute Tapestry: AAPI Writers’ Showcase

Theatre Diaspora’s “Ten-Minute Tapestry: AAPI Writers’ Showcase” is part of Fertile Ground’s 10-day, citywide festival highlighting new works by local creatives, bringing a fresh perspective to the stage. The showcase celebrates diverse stories from the Asian American Pacific Islander experience, amplifying the many versatile identities within the AAPI community. The format of 10-minute plays presents a creative challenge for the writers, demanding concise storytelling that captures the essence of their message swiftly and effectively. Complementing the theatrical performances will be a physical visual arts tapestry crafted by local AAPI artists. Desert Island Studios 1316 SE 12th Ave., fertilegroundpdx.org/ten-minute-tapestry. 2 pm Saturday, April 20. $10.

LEARN: The Power of Ceremony World Premiere

The Earth & Spirit Council, a nonprofit devoted to fostering cultural exchange, environmental consciousness, and spiritual rejuvenation, presents the world premiere of The Power of Ceremony: Earth Teachings for Future Generations. The documentary showcases eight wisdom keepers who share their knowledge on healing the earth. Michael Meade, author of Why the World Doesn’t End and Awakening the Soul, says the film “leans into the breath of spirit that continues to call to us from the heart of nature and the earth-saving, life-enhancing pulse of living ceremonies.” Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 3 pm Sunday, April 21. $5–$12.