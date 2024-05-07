What to Do in Portland (May 8-14, 2024)

GO: Blues Carnaval

Get ready for an evening that melds the soulful melodies of rhythm and blues with the festive spirit of Mardi Gras and Brazilian Carnival. Norman “Boogie Cat” Sylvester and Lenanne Sylvester-Miller bring together local R&B groups to fill the dance floor while advocating for accessible health care. Attendees can expect a night filled with cultural vibrancy provided by Bloco Alegria’s Carnaval Party of Brazil, where they can experience the heightened energy and traditional costumes—and don’t forget the samba beats. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm Friday, May 10. $30–$35, $100 for VIP.

DRINK: Canby Brewfest

The 2nd Annual Canby Brewfest features over 40 beers on tap, including several local favorites like Boneyard Beer and Von Ebert Brewing. Attendees can groove along to live music while engaging in a casual game of cornhole. The event offers a fun social atmosphere that also raises funds for the Clackamas County Fair Improvement Foundation, the nonprofit aiming to enhance the fairgrounds for future generations. The sold-out success of last year’s Brewfest, coupled with winning the Ovation Award for Best Festival (Small), hints at the event’s growing popularity, so get your tickets quick. Clackamas County Event Center, 694 NE 4th Ave., 503-266-1136, clackamascountyfair.com/event/canby-brewfest. 5–11 pm Friday, May 10, 2–11 pm Saturday, May 11. $18.

ENJOY: St. Johns Bizarre and Parade

You know it’s officially heading into Portland’s summer festivities season when the St. Johns Bizarre arrives. Set in the original location of Culmination Brewing, this event traditionally draws a diverse crowd of people who have been celebrating the spirit of the community for the past 15 years, transforming the streets into a marketplace of games and activities. This annual event blends with the St. Johns Parade, which concludes with a portion of the business district closing to traffic, and brings in over 135 craft vendors, multiple vibrant music stages, and all that food. North Philadelphia Avenue and North Lombard Street and surrounding blocks, stjohnsbizarre.com. 10 am–7 pm Saturday, May 11. Free.

EAT & DRINK: Baker’s Dozen Coffee Beer & Doughnut Fest

Portland’s 8th annual Baker’s Dozen brings together a baker’s dozen brewers, roasters and bakers to showcase their talents, giving attendees the chance to try a variety of coffee beers, each crafted with beans from different local roasters, with a side of soft and sweet doughnuts to snack on. Admission for the event includes 13 coffee beers, samples of several coffees, a taste of all 13 doughnuts, and a take-home commemorative glass. This one has the tendency to sell out—don’t say we didn’t warn you. Culmination Brewing, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, travelportland.com/event/1587621. 11 am–2 pm Saturday, May 11. $40–$75.

SUPPORT: Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash

The Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash gives participants the choice between a scenic route at Waterfront Park or anywhere they like, ensuring a preferred path for both them and their little buddy. It’s not only a walk but a festival celebration that includes food trucks, family-friendly activities, a libation station (for those age-eligible), live music, and contests for people and their canine companions. Prizes range from wearable Doggie Dash merch to overnight stays throughout Oregon, from Hallmark Inns & Resorts on the coast to Bennington Properties in Sunriver. Be sure to stop by the photo booth for a quick portrait with the pup. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Pkwy., 503-285-7722, oregonhumane.org/doggiedash. 7:30 am–1 pm Saturday, May 11. $30–$40.

GO: Unique Markets’ Annual Spring Market

We all know Portlanders love a good market—especially one with free stuff. Unique Markets’ 15th annual Spring Market is chock full of perks-of-admission freebies—rosé, yerba mate, nonalcoholic beer, one-of-a-kind tote bags, a DIY station, a photo booth, ‘90s arcade games, and a “family fun zone.” Don’t even get us started on the 125 independent designers and artists in the lineup. Actually, here are a few: Viva Ceramics, yello salon (they sell the cutest claw clips ever), Cositas PDX handmade clay jewelry, Baan de Sol artisan home decor, Das My Jam (their signature Maui Sunset two-layer jam looks incredible), and Puppy Bodega dog pastries. General admission is $12 and a weekend flex pass is $16, but those who want to skip the line can get VIP tickets— which include two Straightaway Cocktails—in advance for $40. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, uniquemarkets.com/portland. 10 am–4 pm Saturday–Sunday, May 11–12. $12–$16, $40 for VIP, free for kids 14 & under.

RIDE: Mother’s Day Cruise

Treat Mom to a brunch cruise along the Willamette River. Instead of waiting endless hours at a crowded restaurant, indulge in a Northwest buffet and toast mimosas as you and Mom glide past the downtown skyline and the Milwaukie Waterfront. There will even be a little live music, with some light piano melodies floating through the air. Cherished memories for the whole family. Portland Spirit Cruises, 1010 SW Naito Pkwy., 503-224-3900, portlandspirit.com. 9–11:30 am, 2–4:30 pm Sunday, May 12. $51–$122, $10 for infants.

WATCH: Mommie Dearest with Donatella Nobody

Maybe you’re looking for more of an anti-Mother’s Day celebration this year—we’ve got you. Come out for a special screening of Mommie Dearest, a film that lives on as an iconic symbol of psychological drama, Hollywood stardom and the infamous wire hanger. The film centers around iconic actress Joan Crawford (played by Faye Dunaway), delving into the life of an aging Hollywood star and her friction-fueled, abusive relationship with her children. Join host Donatella Nobody (the drag alter ego of local theater designer and educator Tyler Buswell) for this blend of camp and drama, and a deep dive into those nuanced maternal relationships. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Sunday, May 12. $15.