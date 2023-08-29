An International Cat Competition Is Returning to Portland This Fall

Come October, things are going to get hairy at the Portland Expo Center. Or, to be more, accurate, furry.

On Oct. 7 and 8, the venue will host the Portland Cat Extravaganza & Rescue Awareness Event, hosted by Steven Meserve, the globetrotting cat judge (yes, it’s a real job!) and founder of the charity organization Loving Cats Worldwide.

The Portland Cat Extravaganza is returning to Portland for the second time this year (its first visit was in February). It will feature local charities and rescues who can offer guidance on cat adoption opportunities. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Meserve Foundation, which provides emergency financial resources to cats and their owners during disasters, among other things.

Still, the buzziest event of the weekend will undoubtedly be the cat competition, which will feature a literal catwalk (and if you’re interested in entering your cat as an exhibitor, you can send an email to info@lcwwgroup.com).

Cats will compete in five judging rings. In addition to the top prize of Best in Show, felines will compete in categories such as Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet (as judges expound on the history and characteristics of each breed).

Tickets, available here, start at $25 (children five and under are free).

