Race Talks Is Offering a Special Screening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Bagdad

After more than a year of virtual events, the educational anti-racism organization Race Talks is offering a high-profile in-person event: a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Bagdad Theater, followed by a guided conversation about contemporary and historical issues connected to the film.

The screening will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29. Race Talks will introduce the film at 6:15, with the discussion starting after the 6:30 screening. Tickets, which are $5, are available at via the Bagdad’s website.

There should be plenty to talk about, given the complex geopolitical conflict depicted in the film: Wakanda, a futuristic African utopia, faces the prospect of war with Talokan, an underwater nation in the gulf of Mexico haunted by the enduring effects of genocide and colonization.

Despite falling short of the first Black Panther’s stunning $200 million opening weekend, Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit, having earned over $367 million so far in the United States alone. That’s especially impressive given that the series suffered a tragic loss in 2020: the passing of star Chadwick Boseman, who died of Cancer.

Race Talks hosted its first community forum in February 2011. The organization was founded by Donna Maxey, a lifelong Portlander whose parents fled Jim Crow laws in East Texas in the early 1940′s. Over the years, Race Talks has engaged 20,000 participants in over 1300 facilitated conversations, featuring over 400 Black, Indigenous and BIPOC panelists.