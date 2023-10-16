David Fincher’s “The Killer” Will Show on the Big Screen Exclusively at the Hollywood Theatre

Few phrases chill the blood of hardcore cinephiles like the declaration that a film is “only available on Netflix” due to a “limited” theatrical release. But for Portland fans of director David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club, The Social Network), that won’t be a problem.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Hollywood Theatre will begin its exclusive theatrical engagement of Fincher’s new Netflix feature The Killer, making it the only theater in the city where you can witness the twisted cinematic puppet master’s latest on the big screen.

PDX screenings of Netflix movies are nothing new, but Fincher is an especially sought-after commodity. In 2020, he announced that he had signed a four-year exclusive deal with Netflix, and in the same year, the pandemic made a wider release of his Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic Mank impossible.

That makes the Hollywood’s screenings of The Killer an event: the first time since 2014′s Gone Girl that Portlanders will be able to see a brand-new Fincher film on a properly large screen in all its sadistic glory.

Based on a French comic book, The Killer chronicles the misadventures of a hitman, played by Michael Fassbender. The film also reunites Fincher with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker for the first time since 1995′s Se7en, the ravishingly bleak noir starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt.

The Killer opens at the Hollywood on the theater’s largest screen at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets are now on sale.