PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater Postpones Its Ruth E. Carter Extravaganza Due to Snow Forecast

Thanks to the coming snowstorm, PAM CUT has postponed an event featuring Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who won trophies for both Black Panther films.

Carter’s planned appearance tonight, Jan. 12 at PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater (which took over and refurbished the building that was home to the X-rated Oregon Theater) will now take place on Friday, March 8.

Meanwhile, screenings of two Carter films that would have been shown this weekend, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, have been cancelled. PAM CUT also cancelled an upcoming screening of the Sundance feature Bravo, Burkina!

When Carter finally visits the Tomorrow Theater in March, she will appear in conversation with Amy Dotson, director of PAM CUT and the Portland Art Museum’s curator of film and new media.

Carter will discuss her career, Afrofuturism, and her new book, The Art of Ruth Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther. Tickets are available at tomorrowtheater.org.