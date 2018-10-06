Portland's only cat café is closing—unless somebody wants to buy it.
The owners of Purringtons Cat Lounge announced on Facebook today they plan to close the cat-adoption bar at the end of November, citing a possible out-of-state move as the reason. Portlanders who got their feline fix at the beloved Purringtons will soon have to seek out a new way to interact with adoptable animals.
"It's not been a light decision and we feel we are leaving on a high note," a post stated on Purrington's website and Facebook page. "Almost 600 cats have found homes since we opened in January 2015."
The cat café opened on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 2015, giving customers a place to watch the animals sleep, scratch and frolic while sipping coffee or beer. Patrons could also schedule playtime with the cats in their lounge and even take one home. Sherwood-based shelter partners Cat Adoption Team handpicked the cats to ensure they'd have the right temperament for the environment.
Since the business launched, similar operations have opened across the country. And just last year, Fido's Tap House became the country's first adoptable dog bar in Tigard.
"We have played a role in helping this industry grow through our consultation service because we feel it is a great way for cats and adopters to meet and ultimately lead to adoption to their forever homes," the Purrington's statement continued. "We will continue to provide this service on an ongoing basis for those looking to follow their own dreams."
The owners are looking to sell the business turnkey. But in the meantime, anyone with gift cards or Purr Yoga credits is urged to use them before the scheduled last day, Nov. 30. The lounge will be filled with cats through then.
