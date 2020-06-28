The Old Gold's reopening was a logistical feat. Caraeff only opened four tables inside the bar; most patrons now sit on the patio or in a neighboring vacant lot where Caraeff has set up tables. Customers no longer queue at the bar to order. Instead, Careff rigged a mobile ordering system where patrons use their phones to request a finger of Buffalo Trace or a Tillamook grilled cheese. He even designed lightweight masks so kitchen staff won't overheat while keeping their faces covered.