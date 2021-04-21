You never know exactly what you’ll find on North 45′s rear patio. But if you pay even the slightest bit of attention to a calendar, it should provide clues. If it’s March, chances are good there’s basketball on the three outdoor big screens. Come the first Saturday of May, the picnic tables are typically filled with Derby viewers dressed in seersuckers and wide-brimmed hats. And every December, the patio used to be all abs and ass cheeks, since North 45 served as the pregame bar, starting gate and finish line for participants of the Santa Speedo Run. It is, perhaps, the promise of a rollicking scene tucked out of street view that keeps people waiting for a seat out back even when open spots await at the sidewalk-adjacent pandemic patio. But like a mullet, the party in the back is balanced by a measure of refinement. The food menu is inspired by worldly travels: Here, a Scotch egg gets a Japanese twist while steamed mussels collide with coconut curry in another dish. You can also expect an impressive drink list that also circumnavigates the globe, from renowned Belgian Trappist beers to a booklet of spirits that’s almost two-dozen pages long. ANDI PREWITT.