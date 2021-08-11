Opening earlier this summer, Lolo follows in the steps of other affordable yet IKEA-stylish lodgings that have popped up in our city within the past few years. The sister owners, Lauren and Lee Gonzalez, wagered that visitors coming to Portland would spend more time out of their rooms than in them yet also appreciate the finer things in life—like a rooftop bar and a bright, open lobby with a coffee stand right next to check-in.