Portland's newest brewery hasn't had its grand opening yet, but it already has two of the freshest hazy IPAs in town. Threshold Brewing and Blending, a 10-barrel Montavilla outfit that quietly unlocked the doors of its renovated body shop in early January, has three beers available for thirsty patrons while it finishes decorating: A tart grisette made with Norwegian Kveik yeast, and two IPAs that look like orange juice. All three are fantastic first efforts from ex-homebrewers and co-founders Jarek Szymanski and David Fuller, but it's the bright and pungent Day Runner IPA that stands out the most. A blend of Columbus and Ekuanot hops bring piny tar and tropical funk, finished by a tiny bite of freshly baked sourdough that makes your mouth water for the next sip, it smells like your hands would after an afternoon trimming Portland's second-favorite intoxicant. It's a welcome and decidedly West Coast interpretation of the style that melds classic lupulin bite with deep hop flavor, and just the sort of freshly brewed take I wish we got from newcomers more often. With a stout in the tank and a burgeoning sour program coming down the line—hence the "Blending" in the company title—I look forward to sipping Threshold's coming stylistic takes whenever the entrance gets thrown wide open. Recommended.