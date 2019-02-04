You won't have to wait for the expansion to be complete to buy two of their products in cans. A mobile packager has set up camp at Pfriem and has started putting the IPA and the Pilsner into the new containers. Retail price for those six-packs might be a little pricier than the competition at $11.99 and $10.99, respectively. But when it comes to obtaining beer made from the 2018 Great American Beer Festival's Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year, pFriem bets people are willing to pay a little more.