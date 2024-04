Here Are the Results of This Year’s Oregon Beer Awards

The Oregon Beer Awards earned their nickname—”the Academy Awards of Beers”—last night, delivering an evening defined by heartfelt acceptance speeches, a raucous audience, and enough beer to fill the air with a pleasantly hoppy aroma.

The WW-sponsored event proved memorable from the moment hosts Natalie Rose Baldwin and Ben Love took to the stage wearing matching pink suits. ”You look like brewer Barbie,” Love said to Baldwin. “And I’m just Ken.”

Joking quickly gave way to high emotion, with audiences vocally supporting (and sometimes contesting) the winners. The highlights of the night included a stirring speech from Pelican Brewing’s Darron Welch, whom the OBAs inducted into their Hall of Fame.

“The main thing is to work with your people and be true to the beer,” a visibly moved Welch said. The audience, who gave him an enthusiastic standing ovation, clearly agreed.

Here are the winners of the 2024 OBA Awards:





American Sour Beers

Gold: The Beer Formerly Known as La Tache (The Ale Apothecary)

Silver: Riviera (10 Barrel Brewing Co)

Bronze: Lilikoi No Ka ‘Oi (Oregon City Brewing Co)





Barrel-Aged Beers

Gold: Kentucky Kilt (Alesong Brewing and Blending)

Silver: Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine (pFriem Family Brewers)

Bronze: Wood Series - Applejack Brandy Quad (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Barrel-Aged Stouts

Gold: Breakside Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Breakside Brewery)

Silver: Wood Series - Bourbon Barrel Vanilla Stout (Sunriver Brewing Company)

Bronze: Matyroshka ‘24 w/ Vanilla, Cacao, Date, Almond (Fort George Brewery)





Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers, and Traditional Brett Beers

Gold: Zoigl-Weiss (Zoiglhaus Brewing Company)

Silver: Olaf’s Warm Hugs (Two-Shy Brewing)

Bronze: Lily (ColdFire Brewing)





Classic North American Styles

Gold: Upside Brown (Falling Sky Brewing)

Silver: Arago Amber (7 Devils Brewing Company)

Bronze: Checkered Flannel Brown Ale (Mt Tabor Brewing)





Classic UK Styles

Gold: First Chair (Culmination Brewing)

Silver: Drop Top Amber Ale (Widmer Brothers Brewing)

Bronze: Breakside ESB (Breakside Brewery)





Coffee and Smoke Beers

Gold: Rauch Marzen (Von Ebert Brewing)

Silver: Bamberg Obsession (McMenamins Old Saint Francis School)

Bronze: Mocha Cow (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Dark German and European Lagers

Gold: Secret Secret (Wayfinder Beer)

Silver: Stout Lager (Oregon City Brewing Co)

Bronze: Schwarzbier (Von Ebert Brewing)





Dark Hoppy Beers

Gold: Redside (Grand Fir Brewing)

Silver: Cinder Beast (Sunriver Brewing Company)

Bronze: Imperial Red Ale (Steeplejack Brewing Company)





Experimental and Historical Beers

Gold: Agrio Morado (10 Barrel Brewing Co)

Silver: Paloma (Migration Brewing Company)

Bronze: ODDLY SPECIFIC (Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery)





Flavored Beers

Gold: Midnight Crave (Bevel Craft Brewing)

Silver: Mamut (Great Notion Brewing)

Bronze: Friar’s Festivus (Monkless Belgian Ales)





Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

Gold: Sediments of Memory (Ruse Brewing)

Silver: Papyrus Iris (Ruse Brewing)

Bronze: Fresh Hop Talus Logic (Breakside Brewery)





Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales

Gold: Bondi Fresh Hop - Strata (Sunriver Brewing Company)

Silver: Fresh Hop Crystal Double Wanderlust (Breakside Brewery)

Bronze: Fresh Hop Mosaic Volatile Substance (Von Ebert Brewing)





Fruit Beers

Gold: Heart Island (Grand Fir Brewing)

Silver: Sunset Serenade Raspberry Hibiscus Saison (MadCow Brewing Company)

Bronze: Rum Barrel Aged Coconut Porter (pFriem Family Brewers)





Fruited Mixed Culture Beers

Gold: corner slice, ruse collab (nebuleus)

Silver: Raspberry Parliament (Alesong Brewing and Blending)

Bronze: Cerise Rouge (ColdFire Brewing)





Golden, Blonde, and Other Light Ales

Gold: Van Henion Kolsch (Van Henion Brewing)

Silver: Sunrise Surfer (Pelican Brewing)

Bronze: Deseo (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Hazy or Juicy India Pale Ale

Gold: Dead End (Great Notion Brewing)

Silver: Haze Cadet (Great Notion Brewing)

Bronze: Return to Space (Great Notion Brewing)





Hoppy Lagers

Gold: Wonder Wander (Hetty Alice Brewing Company)

Silver: Let’s Play! (Level Beer)

Bronze: Sun Streak (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Imperial India Pale Ale

Gold: Breakside Double Wanderlust (Breakside Brewery)

Silver: Super Ripe (Great Notion Brewing)

Bronze: Critical Few (Sunriver Brewing Company)





India Pale Ale

Gold: Breakside Bayside IPA (Breakside Brewery)

Silver: Breakside Thriving Metropolis (Breakside Brewery)

Bronze: West Coast Hospitality (Sunriver Brewing Company)





International Lagers

Gold: Japanese Lager (pFriem Family Brewers)

Silver: Bad Hombre (Level Beer)

Bronze: Bochi Bochi (Crux Fermentation Project)





Light German and European Lagers

Gold: Short Sands (Fort George Brewery)

Silver: Carnelian Eyes (ForeLand Beer)

Bronze: Let Them Drink Pilsner (StormBreaker Brewing)





Mixed Culture Beers

Gold: Forest Flor (Upright Brewing)

Silver: sitka spruce (nebuleus)

Bronze: i would like a refund, living haus collab (nebuleus)





Other Fresh Hop Beers

Gold: Fuzztail Fresh Hop - Luminosa (Sunriver Brewing Company)

Silver: Altered State (Wayfinder Beer)

Bronze: Dad Moon Rising (Ruse Brewing)





Pilsner

Gold: Pilsner (pFriem Family Brewers)

Silver: King Crispy (Deschutes Brewery)

Bronze: Rivermark (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Red Beers

Gold: StormWalker Irish Red (Falling Sky Brewing)

Silver: Groundlings German-Style Alt (Arch Rock Brewing Company)

Bronze: Doc McLoughlin Scottish Ale (Oregon City Brewing Co)





Sessionable Hoppy Beers

Gold: Bondi Beach Party (Sunriver Brewing Company)

Silver: Foxglove (Grand Fir Brewing)

Bronze: Breakside Woodlawn Pale Ale (Breakside Brewery)





Stout and Porter

Gold: Heartwood (Grand Fir Brewing)

Silver: Motherboard Milk Stout (Binary Brewing)

Bronze: Lava Lands (Sunriver Brewing Company)





Strong Beers

Gold: Breakside LIFE (Breakside Brewery)

Silver: Bucket Hat Bobby Barleywine (Away Days Brewing Co)

Bronze: GILTINE (Oak Union Brewing)