Unlike every other person in this race, I spent zero time waiting or looking around, forlornly, for a car or bus. Also, this all happened on a totally magical, beautiful spring day. So I put the address in Google Maps on my phone, turned Taylor Swift way up and took an easy ride to Naito Parkway, across the Steel Bridge and along the Eastbank Esplanade. It was especially pleasant, the ideal of Portland bike travel. Very few stop signs, a gorgeous river view, the comedy of Swift's "Bad Blood"—her takedown of Katy Perry for stealing her backup dancers—and the feeling that, unlike my co-workers, I was doing something good for my body and the world.