"There isn't any such thing as a bad open mic. You need to just be onstage and get comfortable for at least the first year. So just do as much as you can in any environment that'll let you. Obviously, the Helium open mic is the best in the city—far and away, there's not even a close second—because the audience is there to see comedy, which is almost never the case at an open mic. But that'll give you a false sense of confidence. You need to go to another place where there's one person who is drunk and sad at the bar and see if you can get them to laugh. You need to be able to do all of those things." —Dan Weber