But another of Schwanke's culinary hobbies turned out to be the product that distinguishes Clutch from the mass of Portland coffee roasters—coffee soda, a caramely drink that's sweetened with agave, lightly fizzy and highly caffeinated. At his wife's suggestion, Schwanke started to sell his homebrewed soda on tap at farmers markets. One day, he sold some soda to an investor, who offered on the spot to fund bottling and distribution.