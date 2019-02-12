"I live across the street from the greatest landmark in all of Portland—the Dockside. Obviously, this area has been developed, and there are condos and townhouses down here. But the fact that even as they built a new office building basically on the Dockside, the Dockside still remains. So you have this Old Portland relic combined with New Portland development. They were like, 'No, we're not knocking down the Dockside to build condos, we can have both.' And I love that." — Colin O'Brady, endurance athlete