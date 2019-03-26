Once, many years ago, Escape From New York epitomized Northwest 23rd Avenue. When it opened in 1983, it was, like the neighborhood then, unkempt and a little uncouth, with décor made up of stickers and old photographs and strict policies against ranch dressing, credit cards and customer bullshit. Gradually, though, a new neighborhood grew up around it. Today, Portland's original by-the-slice pizza counter is a greasy outlier in a shopping district marked by twee gift shops, fast-casual restaurant chains and Kitchen Kaboodle. But if the shop now seems out of place, the pizza—classic, thin yet wide East Coast pies, brought over by owner Phil Geffner when he himself escaped New York in the '70s—is never out of time. The dough is slow-proofed, leading to a sturdy, bready crust, and the sweet, herby sauce simmers for hours. Toppings are limited to pepperoni and whatever the special is that day, but the thinking seems to be that if you get the foundational elements right, why add unnecessary distractions? It's an old-school philosophy, but this is an old-school place, and its endurance is a testament to digging in your heels and committing to doing one simple thing really damn well. But that's not to say nothing here has changed—employees still take no shit and serve no ranch, but they do accept credit cards now. MATTHEW SINGER.