Searching for Spring is like a culinary treasure hunt. There are few clues on websites like Yelp and by word of mouth, but you have to put in a little effort to uncover the wealth. In the back of a Korean grocery store with a shabby, peeling exterior sits a restaurant serving dishes in colossal portions and a parade of complimentary side dishes you can never finish alone. Two men unloading a delivery truck pointed me inside a side door near the rear, where you'll pass by an eye-dazzling array of cuts of meat you've probably never seen before. The feeling you've burst in on a covert club is a bit thrilling all on its own, but then a steaming stone cauldron of beef, sautéed vegetables and a fried egg on rice ($9.95) arrives and the excitement only grows. Spring also makes wonderfully moist, steamed dumplings ($9.95) plump with pork, as well as short ribs ($26.95) glistening in a sweet-spicy marinade. Forget your table manners when those arrive and just dig in, all hands and teeth. Sure, you're going to get that sauce all over the place, but nobody's going to notice because they're doing exactly the same thing. ANDI PREWITT.